Vermont Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle Garden Cats - 1000 Pieces
1000UPC: 0065724803448
Product Details
Trouble is brewing when this group of feline companions gathers on the garden patio. A perfect jigsaw puzzle for cat lovers everywhere. All of our signature jigsaw puzzles are made in the United States with recycled materials. Fully interlocking and randomly shaped pieces make for a pleasant puzzle building experience. Each jigsaw puzzle is produced on thick, quality board perfect for mounting and framingFeature. Jigsaw puzzle includes 1000 pieces. Each puzzle features fully interlocking and randomly shaped pieces.. Produced on thick, quality board.. A Original Puzzle.. Size - 30 x24 in.