Vermont Creamery® Classic Chevre Goat Cheese Log
4 ozUPC: 0001182610012
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Our award-winning fresh goat cheese is distinguished by its fresh milk taste, mild flavor and smooth texture.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium21mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cultured Goats' Milk (Cultures Contain Milk), Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
