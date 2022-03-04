Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Vermont Creamery® Double-Cream Cremont Aged Goat & Cow Milk
5 ozUPC: 0001182618101
Purchase Options
Product Details
Handcrafted by our dedicated cheesemakers, double-cream Cremont is an aged goat and cow milk cheese. Named for the “cream of Vermont,” Cremont is mild with a rich and creamy center and soft rind. Our fresh goats’ milk comes from family farms in Vermont and Canada.
- Pair with prosecco, hard cider, lemon chutney, fresh figs
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium150mg6.25%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Pasteurized Goat's Milk, Pasteurized Cow's Cream, Salt, Culture, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More