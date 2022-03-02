Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Vermont Creamery® Herb de Provence Goat Cheese Log
4 ozUPC: 0001182610010
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Goat Cheese [Pasteurized Cultured Goats' Milk (Cultures Contain Milk), Salt, Enzymes], Herbs (Basil, Oregano, Rosemary, Thyme).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More