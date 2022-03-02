Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 6.67%

Sodium 50mg 2.17%

Total Carbohydrate 6g 2.18% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 6g

Protein 3g

Calcium 22mg 2%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 35mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%