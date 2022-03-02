Hover to Zoom
Vermont Creamery Wild Blueberry Lemon & Thyme Goat Cheese Log
4 ozUPC: 0001182610022
Fresh goat cheese rolled in blueberries.
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar6g
Protein3g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Goat Cheese (Pasteurized Cultured Goats' Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Dried Blueberries (Wild Blueberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Candied Lemon Peel (Sugar, Lemon Peel, Water, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Thyme
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
