Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews
60 ctUPC: 0085714100497
Located in AISLE 32
Two Viactiv® Calcium Soft Chews provide 100% of the daily value of calcium, plus vitamins D3 & K, in a delicious convenient form you can take with you.
Viactiv® Calcium Soft Chews provide targeted nutrition that helps keep you active and strong. Small in size - big on impact.™
- 2 Chews - 100% Daily Value of Calcium
- 500 mg of Calcium
- 500 IU of Vitamin D
- 40 mcg of Vitamin K
- Bone Strengthening Formula*
- Kosher
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.