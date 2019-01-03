Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews Perspective: front
Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews Perspective: back
Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews Perspective: left
Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews Perspective: right
Viactiv Milk Chocolate Calcium Soft Chews

60 ctUPC: 0085714100497
Product Details

Two Viactiv® Calcium Soft Chews provide 100% of the daily value of calcium, plus vitamins D3 & K, in a delicious convenient form you can take with you.

Viactiv® Calcium Soft Chews provide targeted nutrition that helps keep you active and strong. Small in size - big on impact.™

  • 2 Chews - 100% Daily Value of Calcium
  • 500 mg of Calcium
  • 500 IU of Vitamin D
  • 40 mcg of Vitamin K
  • Bone Strengthening Formula*
  • Kosher

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.