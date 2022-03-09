Vibrant Health Cholesterol Blocker Capsules
Product Details
60+ years of research indicate that plant sterols in this product block absorption of cholesterol from the intestines on a milligram-to-milligram basis when ingested along with cholesterol containing food, and may also support healthy prostate and immune functions.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy , Phytosterol Extract , Beta Sitosterol , Stigmasterol , Campesterol , Brassicasterol , Policosanol , Octacosanol . Sucrose , Stearic Acid , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium , Stearate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Red Beet Powder (For Color) ,
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More