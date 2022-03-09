Vibrant Health Cholesterol Blocker Capsules Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vibrant Health Cholesterol Blocker Capsules

60 ctUPC: 0007430680020
Purchase Options

Product Details

60+ years of research indicate that plant sterols in this product block absorption of cholesterol from the intestines on a milligram-to-milligram basis when ingested along with cholesterol containing food, and may also support healthy prostate and immune functions.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy , Phytosterol Extract , Beta Sitosterol , Stigmasterol , Campesterol , Brassicasterol , Policosanol , Octacosanol . Sucrose , Stearic Acid , Dicalcium Phosphate , Magnesium , Stearate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Natural Vanilla Flavor , Red Beet Powder (For Color) ,

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More