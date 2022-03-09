Ingredients

Vitamin C ( , from : Plants ) , Vitamin K ( , from : Plants ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine ) ( , from : Plants ) , Calcium ( , from : Plants ) , Prebiotics and Fermentable Fibers : Acacia Gum Fiber : Cert . Organic , Psyllium Seed Powder , Wheat Grass Leaf Powder : Cert . Organic , Probiotics : Lactobacillus Plantarum , Bifidobacterium Longum , Bifidobacterium Infantis , Lactobacillus Paracasei , Lactobacillus Helveticus , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus , Lactobacillus acidophilus , Streptococcus Thermophilus , Condition Specific Ingredients : Curcuwin Turmeric Extract ( Curcuma Longa Rhizome Ext . ( 20% : Curcuminoids ) ) , Boswellia Serrata Gum , 20% : Akba Std . Ext . ( Apresflex ( R ) ) , Astragalus Root , 70% : Polysaccharides Std . Ext . , Grape Seed , 95% : Polyphenols : 40% : Opcs Std . Ext . , Pomegranate Whole Fruit , 40% : Ellagic Acid Std . Ext . , Rosemary Leaf , 5% : Rosmarinic Acid Extract , Ginger Root Powder ( Certified Organic ) , Ginkgo Biloba Leaf , 24% : Ginkgo Flavonglycosides , 6% : Terpene Lactones Std . Ext . , Green Tea Leaf , 98% : Polyphenols , 80% : Catechins , 50% : Egcg Decaffeinated Std Extract , L-Glutamine , L-Arginine , Calcium Butyrate , Magnesium Butyrate , Black Mustard Seed, 0. 5%: Selenium Extract: Certified Organic Orgen-se , Providing : Se , Propionyl-l-carnitine , Other Ingredients : Sugar Cane Juice Powder Certified Organic ( 1 . 9g ) , Natural Mandarin Orange Flavor ( 750mg ) , Citric Acid Powder ( 400mg ) , Stevia Rebaudiana Leaf Extract Certified Organic ( 220mg ) , Malic Acid Powder ( 200mg ) , Vanifolia Natural Vanilla Flavor ( 33mg ) .

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

