Four capsules of Gigartina skottsbergii extract provide 300 mg (minimum) of sulfated polysaccharides known to be natural immune support agents.

The immune support benefits of Red Marine Algae are believed to derive from their content of sulphated polysaccharides. Red Marine Algae also contain a high level of plant sterols and sterolins. It could be that Gigartina Red Marine Algae provides a two-pronged stimulus to the immune response due to the combined action of the sulphated polysaccharides and the plant sterols.