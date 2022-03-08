Vibrant Health Gigartina Red Marine Algae
Product Details
Four capsules of Gigartina skottsbergii extract provide 300 mg (minimum) of sulfated polysaccharides known to be natural immune support agents.
The immune support benefits of Red Marine Algae are believed to derive from their content of sulphated polysaccharides. Red Marine Algae also contain a high level of plant sterols and sterolins. It could be that Gigartina Red Marine Algae provides a two-pronged stimulus to the immune response due to the combined action of the sulphated polysaccharides and the plant sterols.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hypromellose Vegetable Capsule , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Rice Flour , Gigartina Skottsbergii Extract
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More