Vibrant Health Gigartina Red Marine Algae Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vibrant Health Gigartina Red Marine Algae

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007430680059
Purchase Options

Product Details

Four capsules of  Gigartina skottsbergii extract provide 300 mg (minimum) of sulfated polysaccharides known to be natural immune support agents.

The immune support benefits of Red Marine Algae are believed to derive from their content of sulphated polysaccharides. Red Marine Algae also contain a high level of plant sterols and sterolins. It could be that Gigartina Red Marine Algae provides a two-pronged stimulus to the immune response due to the combined action of the sulphated polysaccharides and the plant sterols.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hypromellose Vegetable Capsule , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Rice Flour , Gigartina Skottsbergii Extract

Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More