Ingredients

Cereal Grasses : Barley Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Wheat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Barley Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Wheat Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Kamut Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Plant Based Micro-nutrition : Chlorella Cracked Soft Cell Powder , Sunflower Lecithin Powder Non-gmo , Spirulina Powder Certified Organic , Beet Root Juice Powder Freeze Dried Certified Organic , Parsley Leaf And Stem Powder Certified Organic , Zucchini ( Cucurbita Pepo ) Fruit Powder , Alfalfa Sprouts Powder Freeze Dried Certified Organic , Carrot Root Powder Certified Organic , Spinach Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Green Bean Powder , Broccoli Sprouts Powder Freeze Dried Certified Organic , Ascophyllum Nodosum Seaweed Powder Certified Organic , Kale Sprouts Powder Freeze Dried Certified Organic , Mustard Chromium Whole Plant Powder ( Brassica Juncea ) , Policosanol . Antioxidant Life Preservers : Tomato Fruit Powder , Strawberry Fruit Powder Freeze Dried , Acerola Fruit Juice Powder , Amla Whole Fruit Powder , Apricot Fruit Powder , Goji Berry Juice Powder , Water Dispersible Vitamin E D-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Ginkgo Biloba , Grape Seed Extract , Grape Skin Extract , Green Tea Extract , Pomegranate Whole Fruit , Black Mustard Seed , Selenium Extract Certified Organic Orgen-se , Immune Support : Astragalus , Larch Arabinogalactan Extract , Adaptogens : Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root , Holy Basil , ( Pfaffia Paniculata ) Suma Root Powder , Skeletal Support : Cissus Quadrangularis Extract , Lichen Oil Powder . Fiber : Fructooligosaccharides , Acacia Gum Fiber Certified Organic , Apple Whole Fruit Powder Certified Organic , Flaxseed Powder , Larch Arabinogalactan Extract , Liver Support : Carrot Root , Chicory Root , Dandelion Root , Liverwort , Gentian Root , Enzymes and Tonics : Ginger Root Powder Certified Organic , Enzyme Blend , Aspergillus Oryzae , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Invertase ( Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Longibrachiatum ) , Cayenne Pepper Powder Certified Organic . Other Ingredients : Govanil Natural Vanilla Powder ( 35 Mg )

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Kamut,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More