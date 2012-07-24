Vibrant Health Green Vibrance Powder
Product Details
Green Vibrance provides nutrients that help each cell function at peak efficiency. When we help each cell function at its best, the result may be increased energy and endurance, greater clarity of thought, more robust immunity, and a shift in all bodily functions toward the ideal. Available in powder and capsules.
Helps improve and strengthen digestion and immune health
Provides nutrition from nutrient-dense, concentrated whole foods
Improves circulation to help deliver trace nutrients to each cell of the body
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cereal Grasses : Barley Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Wheat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Barley Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Wheat Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Plant Based Micro-nutrition , Spirulina Powder Certified Organic , Sunflower Lecithin Powder Non-gmo , Parsley Leaf And Stem Powder Certified Organic , Beet Root Juice Powder Certified Organic , Zucchini ( Cucurbita Pepo ) Fruit Powder , Carrot Root Powder Certified Organic , Spinach Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Broccoli Powder Certified Organic , Ascophyllum Nodosum Seaweed Powder Certified Organic , Broccoli Sprouts Powder Certified Organic , Moringa Oleifera Chromium Extract Certified Organic . Orgen-cm , Kale Leaf Powder , Antioxidant Life Preservers , Tomato Fruit Powder , Amla Whole Fruit Powder , Strawberry Fruit Powder , Goji Berry Juice Powder Certified Organic , Apricot Fruit Powder , Turmeric Root Powder Certified Organic , Water Dispersible Vitamin E D-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate , Camu Camu Fruit , Natural Vitamin C Standardized Extract , Acerola Fruit Juice , Natural Vitamin C Standardized Extract , Ginkgo Biloba , Ginkgo Flavonglycosides , Terpene Lactones Standardized Extract , Grape Seed , Polyphenols , Opcs Standardized Extract , Grapeskin Extract Polyphenols Standardized Extract . Extract , Green Tea ; Polyphenols , Catechins , Egcg Std . Ext . Decaf . , Pomegranate Whole Fruit , Ellagic Acid Standardized Extract , Black Mustard Seed, Selenium Ext. . Cert. Organic (Orgen-se) , Immune Support , Astragalus , Polysaccharides Standardized Extract , Beta 1, 3-1, 6 Glucans , Standardized Extract , from : Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Yeast , Larch Arabinogalactans Extract ( Resistaid ) , Adaptogens , Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root , Eleutherosides Std . Ext . , Holy Basil , Ursolic Acid Std , Skeletal Support , Calzbone Cissus Quadrangularis Extract ) , Calcium Fructoborate , Providing : Boron , Vegan Vitamin D3 Powder , Fiber , Acacia Gum Fiber Certified Organic , Flaxseed Powder De-oiled Non-gmo , Certified Organic , Fructo-Oligosaccharides , Oligofructose and Inulin Standardized Extract , Apple Fruit Powder Certified Organic , Liver Support , Burdock Root Extract , Silymarin Milk Thistle Extract , Dandelion Root Extract , Enzymes and Tonics , Ginger Root Powder Certified Organic , Enzymes , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Protease ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Lipase ( Aspergillus Niger ) , Amylase ( Aspergillus Oryzae ) , Invertase ( Saccharomyces Cerevisiae ) , Cellulase ( Trichoderma Longibrachiatum ) , Cayenne Pepper Powder Certified Organic , Probiotics , from : 12 Strains ) , Bifidobacterium Breve Ha-129 , Bifidobacterium Longum Ha-135 , Lactobacillus Acidophilus Ha-122 , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Ha-111 , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Ha-114 , Lactobacillus Paracasei Ha-108 , Lactobacillus Plantarum Ha-119 , Lactococcus Lactis Ha-136 , Propionibacterium Shermanii Ha-182 , Bifidobacterium Bifidum Ha-132 , Streptococcus Thermophilus Ha-110 , Lactobacillus Helveticus Ha-128 , Other Ingredients : Vanifolia Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Carrots and Their Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More