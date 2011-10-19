Vibrant Health Green Vibrance Powder Perspective: front
Vibrant Health Green Vibrance Powder

32.21 ozUPC: 0007430680086
Product Details

The most nutrient rich superfood on the planet

Green Vibrance has lead the way in the green superfoods industry and has won an impressive number of awards since its lunch in 1992. It''s a comprehensive green superfood that focuses on the four foundations of whole-body wellness: nutrition, circulation, digestion and immunity. Green Vibrance is loaded with ingredients that support these areas, including 25 billion probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, oat grass, goji berries, astragalus, holy basil, flaxseed powder and so much more.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Cereal Grasses : Barley Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Wheat Grass Leaf Powder Certified Organic , Barley Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic , Oat Grass Juice Powder Certified Organic . Plant .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
