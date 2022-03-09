Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health Joint Vibrance Orange Pineapple
12.1 ozUPC: 0007430680008
Product Details
- Comprehensive Rebuilding Formula
- Daily Maintenance of Healthy Joints
- Clinically Formulate
- Version 5.0
- With Type 1 and Type 2 Collagen
- Collagen
- Glucosamine
- Chondroitin
- MSM
- Bromelain
- ApresFlex®
- Hyaluronic Acid
- Gluten Free
- Non GMO
- Dairy Free
- Soy Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.