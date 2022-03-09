Comprehensive Rebuilding Formula

Daily Maintenance of Healthy Joints

Clinically Formulate

Version 5.0

With Type 1 and Type 2 Collagen

Collagen

Glucosamine

Chondroitin

MSM

Bromelain

ApresFlex®

Hyaluronic Acid

Gluten Free

Non GMO

Dairy Free

Soy Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.