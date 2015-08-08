Maximized Turmeric 46x contains curcuminoids, bioactive pigments that give turmeric its bright orange color. Curcuminoids have antioxidant attributes, traditionally used in Ayurvedic medicine to support digestive health, liver health, and skin health.

CurcurwinTM is 46 times more bioavailable than 95% curcuminoid standardized extract

Supports digestive health, liver health, healthy aging, urogenital health, and skin health*

Supports pain management*

100% plant-based

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.