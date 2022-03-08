Vibrant Health® Maximum Vibrance Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vibrant Health® Maximum Vibrance Multi Supplement Powder

28.2 ozUPC: 0007430680128
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Full Disclosure Label
  • No Proprietary Blends
  • Truth-Trust-Transparency
  • Keep Small Cells from becoming Big Problems™
  • Advanced Daily Futurefood™
  • Where Science & Nature Meet - C3 Critical Cellular Care
  • All in One Multi-Supplement
  • Advanced Daily Futurefood™
  • Contains All Known Nutrients
  • Version 1.1
  • Organic Multi-Mineral Complex
  • 7 Servings of Fruits + Vegetables
  • 7 Vegetable Based Digestive Enzymes
  • 6g of Fiber, 26 Antioxidants, 5g of BCAA's
  • Meal Replacement, And so much more!
  • 15-30 DAY SUPPLY
  • Clinically Formulated
  • 122 Ingredient Formula
  • 25 Billion Probiotics
  • Organic Multi-Vitamin
  • 23g Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Soy Free
  • Formulated by Mark Timon, Founder, Vibrant Health - MS Clinical Nutrition

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories203
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.59g4%
Saturated Fat0.75g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat12g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber6.6g26%
Sugar8.6g
Protein23g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Astaxanthin , Lycopene , Beta-carotene , Spirulina , Chlorella , Other Fruits and Vegetables

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More