Vibrant Health® Maximum Vibrance Multi Supplement Powder
28.2 ozUPC: 0007430680128
Product Details
- Full Disclosure Label
- No Proprietary Blends
- Truth-Trust-Transparency
- Keep Small Cells from becoming Big Problems™
- Advanced Daily Futurefood™
- Where Science & Nature Meet - C3 Critical Cellular Care
- All in One Multi-Supplement
- Contains All Known Nutrients
- Version 1.1
- Organic Multi-Mineral Complex
- 7 Servings of Fruits + Vegetables
- 7 Vegetable Based Digestive Enzymes
- 6g of Fiber, 26 Antioxidants, 5g of BCAA's
- Meal Replacement, And so much more!
- 15-30 DAY SUPPLY
- Clinically Formulated
- 122 Ingredient Formula
- 25 Billion Probiotics
- Organic Multi-Vitamin
- 23g Protein
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
- Formulated by Mark Timon, Founder, Vibrant Health - MS Clinical Nutrition
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories203
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.59g4%
Saturated Fat0.75g4%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat12g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber6.6g26%
Sugar8.6g
Protein23g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Astaxanthin , Lycopene , Beta-carotene , Spirulina , Chlorella , Other Fruits and Vegetables
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More