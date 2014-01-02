Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder
24.9 ozUPC: 0007430680100
Product Details
- Plant-Based Multi-Supplement Advanced Daily Futurefood™
- Contains All Known Nutrients
- Clinically Formulated/Version 3.0
- 20g Plant Protein
- 25 Billion Probiotics
- Multivitamin
- Fiber
- Antioxidants
- Meal Shake
- Non-GMO
- Gluten and Soy Free
- 15-30 Day Supply
- Full Disclosure Labeling
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.