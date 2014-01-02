Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: front
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: back
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: left
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: right
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder Perspective: top
Vibrant Health Maximum Vibrance Vanilla Bean Multi Supplement Powder

24.9 ozUPC: 0007430680100
  • Plant-Based Multi-Supplement Advanced Daily Futurefood™
  • Contains All Known Nutrients
  • Clinically Formulated/Version 3.0
  • 20g Plant Protein
  • 25 Billion Probiotics
  • Multivitamin
  • Fiber
  • Antioxidants
  • Meal Shake
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten and Soy Free
  • 15-30 Day Supply
  • Full Disclosure Labeling

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.