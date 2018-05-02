Vibrant Health Metabolic Vibrance
Product Details
Metabolic Vibrance is a blend of concentrated natural foods rich in trace nutrients, polyphenols, essential minerals, carnitine, plant extracts and antioxidants recognized to help maintain normal blood glucose levels. This unique formula supports normal insulin absorption at the cellular level by providing a correct balance of nutrients associated with normal glucose metabolism within cells. Additionally, the ingredients chosen help to inhibit the conversion of dietary carbohydrates to blood sugar, which helps to maintain normal blood sugar levels.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( , from : Ascorbyl Palmitate ) , Vitamin D3 ( , from : Lichen Oil ) , Iodine ( , from : Plants ) , Zinc ( Elemental , Krebs Cycle ) , Copper ( Elemental , Sebacate ) , Manganese ( Elemental , Krebs Cycle ) , Chromium ( Elemental , Arginate ) , Vanadium ( Elemental , Vanadyl Sulfate ) , Silvino Pterocarpus Marsupium Extract ( Pterostilbene , Epicatechin Extract ) , Bitter Melon Fruit , Tinospora Cordifolia , Bitter Principles Extract , Holy Basil , Ursolic Acid Std. Extract , Gymnema Sylvestre . Fenugreek Seed , Amla Whole Fruit Powder , Blueberry Leaf , Chlorogenic Acid Extract , Ascophyllum Nodosum , Seaweed Powder , Certified Organic , Fenugreek Seed , Mannans Extract , Cinnamon Bark Powder ( Certified Organic ) , Green Tea Extract , Polyphenols , Milk Thistle Seed , Silymarin Extract , Banaba Leaf , Corosolic Acid Extract , Lichen Oil Powder , Acetyl L Carnitine , L Carnitine Fumarate , Taurine , L-Arginine , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Ascorbyl Palmitate . Other Ingredients : Excipients : Cellulose Veggie Capsule , Vegetarian Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More