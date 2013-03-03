Combines the wonders of Emu Oil and the anti-viral punch of Gigartina Red Marine Algae with 14 other ingredients that nurture healthy skin. Only Vibrant Health's RMA (Red Marine Algae) Ointment contains a proprietary, concentrated extract of sulfated polysaccharides from specially selected species of Gigartina red marine algae. These polysaccharides have demonstrated a unique ability to suppress herpes viruses including HSV-1 (oral), HSV-2 (genital), HSV-6 (Multiple sclerosis), and closely related chicken pox, shingles and cytomegalo-viruses. In vitro tests show Vibrant Health's Gigartina to even suppress herpes strains resistant to the drug acyclovir. The rapid, penetrating action of all natural Emu oil carries the anti-viral and healing power of this unique formula deep into the skin to promote relief and recovery.*

Penetrating! Moisturizing!

Soothing! Healing!

Anti-viral! Anti-bacterial!*

Rich in Essential Fatty Acids!

Useful against: Diaper Rash, Cold Sores, Acne, Chicken Pox, Surface Scarring

Sooth and suppress: Herpes, HSV-1, HSV-2, HSV-6

Useful against: Eczema Bruises, Psoriasis, Insect Bites, Dermatitis, skin lesions