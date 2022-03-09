Ingredients

100% , Certified Organic Vitamin and Minerals : Orgen-him Guava Fruit Organic Extract , Orgen-him Lemon Peel Organic Extract , Orgen-him Amla Fruit Organic Extract , Orgen-him Sesbania Leaves Organic Extract , Orgen-him Holy Basil Aerial Parts Organic Extract , Orgen-him Annatto Seeds Organic Extract , Omega-3 Fish Oils : EPA , DHA . Other Ingredients : ( Multi ) Hypromellose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate , ( Probiotics ) Potato Starch , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Veg . Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid ( Fish Oil ) Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Natural Lemon Oil , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherol , Purified Water .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

