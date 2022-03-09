Vibrant Health Trilogy Men's Power Packets
Product Details
- Multivitamin Capsule (Food Sources)
- Specifically formulated for Men
- 100% Plant-Based
- Provides specified vitamins as per RDA as well as co-nutrients
- Superior absorption
- High Potency Probiotic Capsule
- 20 Billion CFU per capsule
- 12 Probiotic Strains specifically chosen to target the large and small intestines
- Relieve Digestive Balance
- Promotes Digestive Health, Regularity and Immune Health
- Ultra Premium Fish Oil Softgel
- 100% mercury free from the purest waters around the world
- Formulated for maximum EPA/DHA absorption
- Added Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)
- Added Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) (red flecks)
- Sustainably made - Dolphin safe
- 100% Carbon Neutral Production
- No "Fish burps" - Natural Lemon oil
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% , Certified Organic Vitamin and Minerals : Orgen-him Guava Fruit Organic Extract , Orgen-him Lemon Peel Organic Extract , Orgen-him Amla Fruit Organic Extract , Orgen-him Sesbania Leaves Organic Extract , Orgen-him Holy Basil Aerial Parts Organic Extract , Orgen-him Annatto Seeds Organic Extract , Omega-3 Fish Oils : EPA , DHA . Other Ingredients : ( Multi ) Hypromellose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate , ( Probiotics ) Potato Starch , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Veg . Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid ( Fish Oil ) Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Natural Lemon Oil , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherol , Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.