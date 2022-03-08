Ingredients

100% Certified Organic Vitamins and Minerals Orgen-he : Certified Organic Extracts 00 Mg , ** , from : Curry Leaves , Guava Fruit , Lemon Peel , Amla Fruit , Holy Basil , Aerial Parts , Annatto Seeds . Probiotic Blend : Lactobacillus acidophilus ( Ha-122 ) , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus ( Ha-111 ) , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus ( B Ha-114 ) , Lactobacillus Paracasei ( Ha-108 ) , Lactobacillus Plantarum ( Ha-119 ) , Bifidobacterium Breve ( Ha-129 ) , Bifidobacterium Longum ( Ha-135 ) , Lactococcus Lactis ( Ha-136 ) , Propionibacterium Shermanii ( Ha-182 ) , Bifidobacterium bifidum ( Ha-132 ) , Streptococcus Thermophilus ( Ha-110 ) , Lactobacillus Helveticus ( Ha-128 ) , Omega 3 , Fish Oils : ( Mercury Free , from : Anchovies ) , EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid , Triglyceride Form ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid , Triglyceride Form ) , To Seeds , Other Ingredients : ( Multi ) Hypromellose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate , ( Probiotics ) Potato Starch , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Veg . Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid ( Fish Oil ) Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Natural Lemon Oil , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Purified Water .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More