Vibrant Health Trilogy Women Power Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vibrant Health Trilogy Women Power Packets

30 ctUPC: 0007430680171
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Multivitamin Capsule (Food Sources)
    • Specifically formulated for Women
    • 100% Plant-Based
    • Provides specified vitamins as per RDA as well as co-nutrients
    • Superior absorption
  • High Potency Probiotic Capsule
    • 20 Billion CFU per capsule
    • 12 Probiotic Strains specifically chosen to target the large and small intestines
    • Relieve Digestive Balance
    • Promotes Digestive Health, Regularity and Immune Health
  • Ultra Premium Fish Oil Softgel
    • 100% mercury free from the purest waters around the world
    • Formulated for maximum EPA/DHA absorption
    • Added Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol)
    • Added Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) (red flecks)
    • Sustainably made - Dolphin safe
    • 100% Carbon Neutral Production
    • No "Fish burps" - Natural Lemon oil

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Certified Organic Vitamins and Minerals Orgen-he : Certified Organic Extracts 00 Mg , ** , from : Curry Leaves , Guava Fruit , Lemon Peel , Amla Fruit , Holy Basil , Aerial Parts , Annatto Seeds . Probiotic Blend : Lactobacillus acidophilus ( Ha-122 ) , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus ( Ha-111 ) , Lactobacillus Rhamnosus ( B Ha-114 ) , Lactobacillus Paracasei ( Ha-108 ) , Lactobacillus Plantarum ( Ha-119 ) , Bifidobacterium Breve ( Ha-129 ) , Bifidobacterium Longum ( Ha-135 ) , Lactococcus Lactis ( Ha-136 ) , Propionibacterium Shermanii ( Ha-182 ) , Bifidobacterium bifidum ( Ha-132 ) , Streptococcus Thermophilus ( Ha-110 ) , Lactobacillus Helveticus ( Ha-128 ) , Omega 3 , Fish Oils : ( Mercury Free , from : Anchovies ) , EPA ( Eicospentaenoic Acid , Triglyceride Form ) , DHA ( Docosahexaenoic Acid , Triglyceride Form ) , To Seeds , Other Ingredients : ( Multi ) Hypromellose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silica , Medium Chain Triglycerides Oil , Ascorbyl Palmitate , ( Probiotics ) Potato Starch , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose ( Veg . Capsule ) , Magnesium Stearate , Citric Acid ( Fish Oil ) Gelatin , Vegetable Glycerin , Natural Lemon Oil , Sunflower Oil , Natural Mixed Tocopherols , Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More