Ingredients

Yellow pea 80% protein powder, sprouted brown rice 80% protein powder certified organic, spirulina powder certified organic, barley grass leaf powder cert organic, oat grass leaf powder cert organic, wheat grass leaf powder cert organic, barley grass juice powder cert organic, oat grass juice powder cert organic, wheat grass juice powder cert organic, sunflower lecithin powder, parsley leaf and stem powder cert organic, beet root juice powder cert organic, zucchini fruit powder, carrot root powder cert organic, moringa leaf powder, spinach leaf powder cert organic, brussels sprouts powder, carrot juice powder cert organic, green cabbage powder, ascophyllum nodosum seaweed powder cert organic, broccoli sprouts powder cert organic, kale leaf powder, turmeric root powder cert organic, strawberry fruit powder, raspberry fruit powder cert organic, apricot fruit powder, cranberry whole fruit powder cert organic, goji berry juice powder cert organic, acai fruit juice powder cert organic, blackberry fruit powder cert organic, blueberry fruit powder cert organic, papaya fruit juice powder, peach fruit powder, pear fruit powder, prune (plum) powder, haematococcus pluvialis supplying 4 mg astaxanthin, tomato fruit powder, amla fruit powder, lycopene 5% beadlets, marigold flower 5% lutein ext, acai fruit 4:1 ext, curcuminoids 95% stnd ext, elderberry fruit 10:1 ext, pomegranate whole fruit 40% ellagic acid, bilberry fruit 4:1 ext, cranberry 30% organic acids stnd ext, gingko biloba 24% ginkgoflavonglycosides, Goji berry 40% polysaccharides std ext, grape seed 95% polyphenols std ext, grape skin 30% polyphenols std ext, Green tea 98% polyphenols, raspberry 20% ellagic acid std ext, astragalus 70% polysaccharides std ext, beta 1,3-1,6 glucans 70% std ext, larch arabinogalactans ext, eleuthero root 0.8% eleutherosides std ext, holy basil 2% ursolic acid std ext, cissus quadrangularis ext, calcium fructoborate providing 3mg Boron, lichen oil, acacia gum fiber cert organic, apple fruit powder cert organic, fructo-oligosaccharides, flaxseed powder de-oiled cert organic, burdock root ext 10:1, silamarina milk thistle ext, dandelion root 4:1 ext, camu camu fruit 20% natural vitamin C ext, multivitamin cert organic, d-alpha tocopherol, bamboo 75% silica ext cert organic, guava 4% zinc ext cert organic, methylcobalamin 1% vitamin b12 triturate, chromium nicotinate 10%, alpha-galactosidase, aspergillus oryzae, aspergillus niger, saccharomyces cerevisiae, trichoderma longbrachiatum, ginger root powder cert organic, cayenne pepper powder cert organic, bifidobacterium breve, bifidobacterium longum, lactobacillus acidophilus, lactobacillus casei, lactobacillus plantarum, lactobacillus rhamnosus, lactobacillus rhamnosus (B), lactococcus lactis, bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis, bifidobacterium bifidum, streptococcus thermophilus, lactobacillus helveticus, natural vanilla flavor, natural almond flavor, natural mixed berry flavor, lo han guo 80% mogroside std ext, vanifolia natural flavor.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More