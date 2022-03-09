Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics
Product Details
Vibrance is your antidote to the typical brown and beige diet. The formula was designed to taste delicious in water but it also makes a great addition to any smoothie.
- Plant-Based Whole Food Nutrition
- Made with Organic Ingredients
- 2.5 Billion Probiotics + Fiber Supporting Digestion
- 6 g Organic Greens Balancing pH + Providing Energy
- 9 Fruits + Vegetables Improving Nutrition
- 10 Antioxidants, Key Vitamins + Minerals Enhancing Immunity
- Energizing Orange Pineapple
- Soy Free/Clinically Formulated
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Oat Grass Leaf Powder , Barley Grass Leaf Powder , Parsley Leaf Powder , Parsley Stem Powder , Beet Root Powder , Spinach Leaf Powder , Broccoli Aerial Parts Powder , Chlorella Cracked Cell Powder , Spirulina Powder , Rose Hips Powder , Goji Berry Juice Powder , Pomegranate Juice Powder , Green Tea , Polyphenols , Standardized Extract , Tomato Fruit Powder , Goji Berry , 40% , Polyphenols , Standardized Extract , Acai Fruit Juice Powder , Lycopene , 5% , Beadlets , Pomegranate Whole Fruit , 40% , Ellagic Acid Standardized Extract , Carrot Root Powder , Acacia Gum Fiber , Flaxseed Powder De-oiled , Schisandra Berry , 2% , Schizandrin Standardized Extract , Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root , 0 . 8% , Eleutherosides Standardized Extract , Other Ingredients : , Natural Mandarin Orange Flavor ( 300 Mg ) , Natural Pineapple Flavor ( 100 mg ) , Lo Han Guo ( Monk Fruit ) 80% , Mogroside Standardized Extract ( 24 Mg ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More