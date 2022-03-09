Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Vibrant Health® Vibrance™ Energy Greens & Probiotics

9 ozUPC: 0007430680101
Purchase Options

Product Details

Vibrance is your antidote to the typical brown and beige diet. The formula was designed to taste delicious in water but it also makes a great addition to any smoothie.

  • Plant-Based Whole Food Nutrition
  • Made with Organic Ingredients
  • 2.5 Billion Probiotics + Fiber Supporting Digestion
  • 6 g Organic Greens Balancing pH + Providing Energy
  • 9 Fruits + Vegetables Improving Nutrition
  • 10 Antioxidants, Key Vitamins + Minerals Enhancing Immunity
  • Energizing Orange Pineapple
  • Soy Free/Clinically Formulated

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium43mg3%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A268International Unit30%
Vitamin C28mg31%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Oat Grass Leaf Powder , Barley Grass Leaf Powder , Parsley Leaf Powder , Parsley Stem Powder , Beet Root Powder , Spinach Leaf Powder , Broccoli Aerial Parts Powder , Chlorella Cracked Cell Powder , Spirulina Powder , Rose Hips Powder , Goji Berry Juice Powder , Pomegranate Juice Powder , Green Tea , Polyphenols , Standardized Extract , Tomato Fruit Powder , Goji Berry , 40% , Polyphenols , Standardized Extract , Acai Fruit Juice Powder , Lycopene , 5% , Beadlets , Pomegranate Whole Fruit , 40% , Ellagic Acid Standardized Extract , Carrot Root Powder , Acacia Gum Fiber , Flaxseed Powder De-oiled , Schisandra Berry , 2% , Schizandrin Standardized Extract , Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root , 0 . 8% , Eleutherosides Standardized Extract , Other Ingredients : , Natural Mandarin Orange Flavor ( 300 Mg ) , Natural Pineapple Flavor ( 100 mg ) , Lo Han Guo ( Monk Fruit ) 80% , Mogroside Standardized Extract ( 24 Mg ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More