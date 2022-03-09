Nutrition Facts

30.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 30

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 30mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Sugar 1g

Protein 1g

Calcium 43mg 3%

Iron 1mg 6%

Vitamin A 268International Unit 30%

Vitamin C 28mg 31%