Vibrant Cleanse provides a broad array of vitamins and minerals concentrated from the flowing early Spring sap of northern Maple trees, and freeze dried organic lemon juice. Reconstituted in water, with a dash of organic cayenne pepper, they provide sustenance as the sole source of nutrition in a lemonade diet intended to take the place of regular meals as a short term liquid fast.

Liquefied nutrients are more easily taken up. As a result, the hard work of digestion and absorption is reduced during the period of time spent on Vibrant Cleanse. At the same time, the processes of cellular waste removal and elimination are enhanced.

The Convenient Organic Lemonade Diet

Organic Grade B Maple Syrup Powder with Organic Lemon Juice Crystals and Cayenne

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.