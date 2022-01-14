Vicks® Sinex™ SALINE Ultra Fine Daily Congestion Relief Nasal Spray Mist Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vicks® Sinex™ SALINE Ultra Fine Daily Congestion Relief Nasal Spray Mist

5 ozUPC: 0032390004150
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 29

Product Details

DRUG FREE

Use it to also help clear congestion associated with cold and year-round allergies.

  • INSTANTLY CLEARS NASAL PASSAGES - Flushesout irritants,allergens and everyday congestion andhelps clear congestion associated with colds and year-round allergies
  • DRUG FREE & SAFE FOR DAILY USE - Non-habit forming and can be used as often as needed, day or night
  • Safe to use with prescriptions and OTC medications
  • STERILE AND NO ADDED PRESERVATIVES
  • NO MESS & EASY TO CONTROL - Ultra Fine Mist flows through a specially designed one-way flow applicator for a clean experience every time