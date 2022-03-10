Hover to Zoom
Victor® Scent-Away™ Natural Rodent Repeller Packs
5 pkUPC: 0007286880500
Have a rodent problem, but not a fan of poisons and traps? Naturally repel the pests with Victor® Scent-Away™ Natural Rodent Repeller Packs. The packs are made of a breathable mesh material containing peppermint oil-infused granules. The strong scent of peppermint deters the rodents.
Scent-Away packs are clean and easy to use. Simply hang or place them anywhere you believe mice and rats may be hiding, such as confined and enclosed spaces like closets, cupboards, cars, and more. Each pack protects up to 30 days. Reclaim your space in an easy and humane way!
- Easy to use – simply place or hang in a confined space
- Ideal for enclosed spaces, including closets, cupboards, attics, sheds, vehicles and more
- Each pack lasts for up to 30 days
- Naturally repel mice and rats with peppermint oil-infused granules
- Breathable mesh pouch effectively diffuses minty scent