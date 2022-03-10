Have a rodent problem, but not a fan of poisons and traps? Naturally repel the pests with Victor® Scent-Away™ Natural Rodent Repeller Packs. The packs are made of a breathable mesh material containing peppermint oil-infused granules. The strong scent of peppermint deters the rodents.

Scent-Away packs are clean and easy to use. Simply hang or place them anywhere you believe mice and rats may be hiding, such as confined and enclosed spaces like closets, cupboards, cars, and more. Each pack protects up to 30 days. Reclaim your space in an easy and humane way!