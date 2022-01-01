Victoria 3-Step Knife Sharpener Perspective: front
Victoria 3-Step Knife Sharpener

1 ctUPC: 0071811787317
Product Details

3-Step knife sharpener hones your knives to make them sharp like new. Save money, keep safe, and reduce waste by sharpening your knives.

  • Step 1: Diamond Surface for preparation
  • Step 2: Tungsten Steel to sharpen
  • Step 3: Ceramic Stone to fine tune your knives

 

Packaging has instructions on how to restore dull knives to their brand-new sharpness in just 3 steps.

  • Good for right-handed and left-handed people
  • Soft touch texture for better grip and ergonomics