Victoria 3-Step Knife Sharpener
1 ctUPC: 0071811787317
3-Step knife sharpener hones your knives to make them sharp like new. Save money, keep safe, and reduce waste by sharpening your knives.
- Step 1: Diamond Surface for preparation
- Step 2: Tungsten Steel to sharpen
- Step 3: Ceramic Stone to fine tune your knives
Packaging has instructions on how to restore dull knives to their brand-new sharpness in just 3 steps.
- Good for right-handed and left-handed people
- Soft touch texture for better grip and ergonomics