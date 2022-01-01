Vigilant Eats has created a perfectly portable cup of organic oat-based cereal. It's packed full of superfoods and nutritious raw ingredients. The hempmilk powder allows you to just add a liquid of your choice to create a creamy, oat-y treat. Each cup has a spoon inside, so it's the perfect on-the-go breakfast. Whether you're a cold almond milk, hot water, or lukewarm hotel-room tap water kind of oatmeal eater, this super-cereal will satisfy each of you. There is no soy, no dairy, no additives, no preservatives and no refined sugar. The sweetness comes from low-glycemic whole foods so it tastes good without spiking your blood sugar or giving you the classic crash-and-burn energy. Each bite is a delight, you might encounter delicious flakes of coconut, raw mulberries, or cacao nibs. It's a great breakfast that is nourishing, energizing and downright fun to eat.