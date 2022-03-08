Hover to Zoom
Vigo Yellow Rice
16 ozUPC: 0007107201309
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium590mg25.65%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Enriched Rice (Niacin, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Thiamin Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Tomato), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Garlic, Corn Meal, Sugar, Maltodextrin (from Corn), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Chicken, Spices, Saffron, Sodium Aluminosilicate (Anti-caking Agent, Artificial Color (Including F. D. &C. Yellow No.5, F. D. &C. Red No.3), Celery Extract
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
