Ingredients

Enriched Rice (Niacin, Iron (Ferric Orthophosphate), Thiamin Mononitrate, Folic Acid), Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Tomato), Salt, Contains 2% or Less of: Garlic, Corn Meal, Sugar, Maltodextrin (from Corn), Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Monosodium Glutamate, Dehydrated Chicken, Spices, Saffron, Sodium Aluminosilicate (Anti-caking Agent, Artificial Color (Including F. D. &C. Yellow No.5, F. D. &C. Red No.3), Celery Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More