Vigo Yellow Rice

8 oz
Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium730mg30%
Total Carbohydrate43g14%
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Rice ( Niacin , Iron ( Ferric Orthophosphate ) , Thiamin Mononitrate , Folic Acid ) , Dehydrated Vegetables ( Onion , Red and Green Bell Peppers , Tomato ) Salt . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Garlic , Corn Meal , Sugar , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Monosodium Glutamate , Dehydrated Chicken , Spices , Saffron , Sodium Aluminosilicate ( Anti-caking Agent ) , Artificial Color ( Including : . Yellow 5 , Red 3 ) , Celery Extract .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

