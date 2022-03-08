Ingredients

Enriched Rice ( Niacin , Iron ( Ferric Orthophosphate ) , Thiamin Mononitrate , Folic Acid ) , Dehydrated Vegetables ( Onion , Red and Green Bell Peppers , Tomato ) Salt . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Garlic , Corn Meal , Sugar , Maltodextrin ( , from : Corn ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Monosodium Glutamate , Dehydrated Chicken , Spices , Saffron , Sodium Aluminosilicate ( Anti-caking Agent ) , Artificial Color ( Including : . Yellow 5 , Red 3 ) , Celery Extract .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

