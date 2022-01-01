Whether you are giving a bottle away or keeping it for yourself, decorate it with this ski bunny bottle cover. It is the perfect addition to a delicious bottle of red that will keep you warm all winter long. This decoration will be the topic of conversation and a memorable gift at your next party.

. This bottle cover is designed to look like a cozy ski jacket.. This item is bright white and is adorned with faux fur. This decorative piece fits over most standard wine bottles.