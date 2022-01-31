Revitalize and restore while soaking in our powerful blend of essential oils and extracts including Eucalyptus, Spearmint, and cooling Menthol. Village Naturals Therapy Muscle Relief Foaming Bath Oil and Body Wash is made with a unique blend of powerful, therapeutic ingredients for muscle discomfort and joint discomfort. Our unique blend of powerful therapeutic ingredients works together to relieve muscle tension and pain. Eucalyptus revitalizes and restores, Spearmint relaxes and refreshes, Menthol soothes and comforts, and Epsom Salt relaxes and restores. Menthol refreshingly tingles the skin and works to relax sore, aching muscles. The moisturizing, relieving bubbles lather in the shower or bubble in the bathtub for a refreshing experience. Whether you're sore from a tough workout or aching from a long day in the office, allow yourself to unwind and recharge as you experience relief from everyday aches, pains, and sore muscles in this revitalizing bath oil and body wash.

