Bathing is about more than just getting clean, it’s the perfect opportunity to pamper yourself! Pamper yourself while soaking in our signature blend of essential oils and extracts including Milk Protein, Shea Butter, Aloe, and Vitamin E, infused with White Tea and Jasmine. Village Naturals Bath Shoppe White Tea and Jasmine Foaming Milk Bath with Shea Butter is made with ingredients to leave your skin ultra-soft and hydrated. Milk Protein nourishes and conditions, Shea Butter moisturizes and replenishes, and Aloe and Vitamin E repair and protect the skin. Transform your bathroom into a spa experience with Village Naturals Bath Shoppe Foaming Milk Bath infused with the fresh fragrance of White Tea and Jasmine. The soft, foaming bubbles lather in the shower or bubble in the bathtub for a relaxing experience. A thoughtful product for holiday gifts, add Village Naturals White Tea and Jasmine Milk Bath to your Thanksgiving gift baskets or Christmas gift baskets for the perfect self-care gift for friends, family, and yourself.

Foaming bubble bath soap and body wash

Infused with the fresh fragrance of White Tea and Jasmine

Formulated with a signature blend of Milk Protein and Shea Butter, and enriched with Aloe and Vitamin E

Leaves skin ultra-soft and hydrated

Perfect for stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts, and other gifting ideas for men and women alike