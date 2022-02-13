Revitalize and restore while soaking in our powerful blend of essential oils and extracts, including Eucalyptus, Spearmint, and cooling Menthol. Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate) helps to ease stressed muscles, while relaxing in a softly foaming bath comforts your body. All Village Naturals Therapy products are proudly made in the U.S.A.

Muscle relief bath soak using a powerful therapeutic blend for muscle and joint discomfort

Infused with essential oils and extracts, including Eucalyptus, Spearmint, and cooling Menthol

Sea Salt and Epsom Salt help draw out impurities and ease tired muscles

The long-lasting bubbles help keep the water warmer longer so you can soak for as long as you want

Made with 96% naturally derived ingredients

Perfect for stocking stuffers, Christmas gifts, and other gifting ideas for men and women alike