The Epicureanist Cork Catcher takes the headache out of cork retrieval. Simply slip the prongs into the neck of the wine bottle and pull firmly on the handle to trap and remove the stray cork. With the ability to remove corks whole without leaving any cork residue this unique retrieving tool is a necessity for even the most well-equipped cellars. Easy grip handle and stainless steel prongs. Easily removes stray corks from inside any wine bottle. Leaves no cork residue. Dishwasher Safe. Dimensions: 2.75" W x 2.5" D x 9.625" H.