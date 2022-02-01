Vinotemp Kitchen Caddy Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Vinotemp Kitchen Caddy

1UPC: 0065743300841
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Organize your kitchen with the Kitchen Caddy. This sleek and modern unit is constructed with multiple compartments for anything that needs order in your home. From kitchen utensils to knives and flatware everything will have its own place

Features. Bring style to your home organization with the Kitchen Caddy.. This product is made of quality plastic that is shaped in a modern design.. Organize kitchen utensils knives flatware and any other household tool that would be nice to keep in one place

 

Shipping & Return Information