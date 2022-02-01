VinoTemp’s goal is to provide the three most important aspects of a successful business; Quality Value and Service. We are known in this industry to provide a high quality product for an affordable price. For those on a budget we provide an entire line of products which produce the perfect environment for a wine collector.

With Vinotemp's Portable Ice Maker you can always have ice ready for the party. Just add water choose from 3 different ice cube sizes and go; ice is ready in as little as 7 minutes! No worries--ice maker will automatically stop if the storage bin is full. Portable/tabletop design. 3 Ice cube sizes to choose from. Easy-to-use touch controls. See-through lid. Ice scoop included. Requires Assembly: No. Material: Metal. Color: Grey. Ice Making Capacity: 26 lbs/day. Ice Storing Capacity: 1.8 lbs. Dimension: 15" H x 12" W x 15"D.