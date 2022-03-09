Hover to Zoom
Virginia Diner Gourmet Salted Virginia Peanuts
10 ozUPC: 0008558201111
Product Details
A legend in a nutshell since 1929
- Salted Virginia Peanuts
- Kosher
- Product of USA
- NON GMO Projected Verified
- American Heart Association Certified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts , Expeller Pressed Soybean Oil and Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible