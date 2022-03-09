Nutrition Facts

10.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 170

% Daily value*

Total Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 30mg 1%

Total Carbohydrate 7g 2% Dietary Fiber 5g 20% Sugar 1g

Protein 7g