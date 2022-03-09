Virginia Diner Gourmet Salted Virginia Peanuts Perspective: front
Virginia Diner Gourmet Salted Virginia Peanuts

10 ozUPC: 0008558201111
Product Details

A legend in a nutshell since 1929

  • Salted Virginia Peanuts
  • Kosher
  • Product of USA
  • NON GMO Projected Verified
  • American Heart Association Certified

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Expeller Pressed Soybean Oil and Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
