Virginia Diner Honey Roasted Peanuts
9 ozUPC: 0008558201131
Product Details
- Honey Roasted Peanuts
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar5g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts , Sugar , Honey , Peanut Oil , Potato Starch , Salt and Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More