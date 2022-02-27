Ingredients

Roasted Salted Peanuts ( Peanuts , Expeller Pressed Soybean Oil and Salt ) , Reese's Pieces ( Sugar , Partially Defatted Peanuts , Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil ( Palm Kernel Oil and Soybean Oil ) , Corn Syrup , Dextrose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Artificial Color ( Yellow 5 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 6 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) Salt , Resinous Glaze , Soy Lecithin , Modified Cornstarch , Carnauba Wax , Vanillin , Artificial Flavor , Milk ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More