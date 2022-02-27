Virginia Diner Peanut Butter Button Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Virginia Diner Peanut Butter Button Mix

20 ozUPC: 0008558201680
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Peanut Butter Button Mix
  • Kosher
  • Product of USA
  • Dairy
  • Virginia's Finest

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
19.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Roasted Salted Peanuts ( Peanuts , Expeller Pressed Soybean Oil and Salt ) , Reese's Pieces ( Sugar , Partially Defatted Peanuts , Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil ( Palm Kernel Oil and Soybean Oil ) , Corn Syrup , Dextrose , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Artificial Color ( Yellow 5 Lake , Red 40 Lake , Yellow 6 Lake , Blue 1 Lake ) Salt , Resinous Glaze , Soy Lecithin , Modified Cornstarch , Carnauba Wax , Vanillin , Artificial Flavor , Milk ) .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More