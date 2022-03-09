Virginia Diner Smoked Cajun Virginia Peanuts Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Virginia Diner Smoked Cajun Virginia Peanuts

10 ozUPC: 0008558201411
Purchase Options
Located in VIRTUAL PLANOGRAM

Product Details

A legend in a nutshell since 1929

  • Smoked Cajun Virginia Peanuts
  • Kosher
  • Product of USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Salt , Peanut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Modified Food Starch , Spices , Onion Powder , Dextrose , Garlic Powder , Citric Acid , Spice Extractives , Natural Flavor .

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More