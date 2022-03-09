Hover to Zoom
Virginia Diner Smoked Cajun Virginia Peanuts
10 ozUPC: 0008558201411
Product Details
A legend in a nutshell since 1929
- Smoked Cajun Virginia Peanuts
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g25%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts , Salt , Peanut Oil , Corn Syrup Solids , Modified Food Starch , Spices , Onion Powder , Dextrose , Garlic Powder , Citric Acid , Spice Extractives , Natural Flavor .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
