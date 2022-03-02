Hover to Zoom
Virginia Diner Sweet Onion Peanuts
10 ozUPC: 0008558201481
Purchase Options
Product Details
A legend in a nutshell since 1929
- Sweet Onion Virginia Peanuts
- Kosher
- Product of USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories158
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium132mg6%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg3%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oil Roasted Peanuts , Sweet Onion Seasoning ( Salt ) Sugar . Fructose , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Green Onion , Spice , Citric Acid and Less than 2% : Silicon Dioxide and Canola Oil : added : as : Processing Aids .
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More