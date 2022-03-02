Ingredients

Oil Roasted Peanuts , Sweet Onion Seasoning ( Salt ) Sugar . Fructose , Onion Powder , Natural Flavors , Yeast Extract , Dehydrated Green Onion , Spice , Citric Acid and Less than 2% : Silicon Dioxide and Canola Oil : added : as : Processing Aids .

Allergen Info

Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More