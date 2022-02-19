Visine® Original Multi-Action Allergy Eye Relief Eye Drops Perspective: front
Visine® Original Multi-Action Allergy Eye Relief Eye Drops Perspective: back
Visine® Original Multi-Action Allergy Eye Relief Eye Drops Perspective: left
Visine® Original Multi-Action Allergy Eye Relief Eye Drops Perspective: right
Visine® Original Multi-Action Allergy Eye Relief Eye Drops

0.5 fl ozUPC: 0031254749378
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Temporarily relieve red, itchy eyes due to allergies with Visine Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Eye Drops. This clinically-proven original prescription strength formula contains 0.3% pheniramine maleate, an effective antihistamine to help relieve symptoms such as red, itchy, eyes that may be irritated by common allergens such as pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair, and dander. These multi-action allergy eye drops also contain 0.025% naphazoline hydrochloride redness reliever to provide temporary red eye relief. The small 0.5-fluid ounce bottle slips easily into a purse, pocket, backpack or desk for eye allergy relief both at home and on the go. Experience relief from irritated allergy eyes with Visine Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Eye Drops.

  • Experience temporary relief of irritated red, itchy, eyes due to allergies
  • Provides allergy relief from common allergens such as pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair & dander
  • The small size fits conveniently in a purse, pocket, backpack or desk for symptom relief on-the-go