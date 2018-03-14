Hover to Zoom
Vita Coco 100% Organic Virgin Cold Pressed Unrefined Coconut Oil
14 fl ozUPC: 0089899900638
Product Details
- 100% USDA Organic
- Virgin
- Cold Pressed
- Unrefined
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
