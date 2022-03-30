Hover to Zoom
Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0089899901014
Located in GROCERY
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium29mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Magnesium24mg6%
Phosphorus24mg2%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin C42mg45%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Coconut Puree, Less Than 1% Sugar, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Gellan Gum*.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More