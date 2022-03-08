Hover to Zoom
Vitabath Cucumber & White Tea Body Wash
10 fl ozUPC: 0069170256653
Product Details
Keep it cool with refreshing crisp cucumber mixed with soft water florals and soothing white tea. This enhanced paraben free formula was created to moisturize and revive your skin with our special blend of superfruits and vitamins.
- Antioxidant rich superfruits: acai, goji, coffee, noni, pomegranate, green tea, and mangosteen
- Skin conditioning vitamins: A, B3, C, E, and Pro-Vitamin B5
- Free of: parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, and dye