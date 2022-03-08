Keep it cool with refreshing crisp cucumber mixed with soft water florals and soothing white tea. This enhanced paraben free formula was created to moisturize and revive your skin with our special blend of superfruits and vitamins.

Antioxidant rich superfruits: acai, goji, coffee, noni, pomegranate, green tea, and mangosteen

Skin conditioning vitamins: A, B3, C, E, and Pro-Vitamin B5

Free of: parabens, propylene glycol, phthalates, and dye