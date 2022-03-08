Take time for yourself and relax in a tub full of super billowy blissful bubbles. This paraben-free bubble bath features cool and refreshing crisp cucumber mixed with soft water florals and soothing white tea. This sudsy, rich, long-lasting formula is enhanced with a lush blend of Vitamins A, B3, C, E, and Pro Vitamin B5 and further enriched with our superfruit blend of acai, goji, coffee, noni, pomegranate, green tea, and mangosteen to nourish and revive your skin.

Free of propylene glycol, parabens, phenoxyethanol, silicones, phthalates, dye, gluten, and soy