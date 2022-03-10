Enjoy the heavenly scent of creamy coconut mixed with rich warm vanilla and topped with sweet spun sugar. Experience bath time bliss with Vitabath's specially formulated Bath Fizzies with Epsom salt. These Bath Fizzies are loaded with lush coconut and grape seed oils that will moisturize and soften your skin while you soak. Specially blended with vitamins A, B3, C, E, and Pro-Vitamin B5 and our unique superfruit blend of acai, goji, coffee, noni, pomegranate, green tea, and mangosteen to pamper and nourish skin. Epsom salts are added to ease stress and relax the body after a long day. Let our effervescent Vitabath Bath Fizzies brighten your bath-time experience, calm your mind, and soften your skin.

Free of propylene glycol, parabens, silicones, phthalates, gluten, and soy