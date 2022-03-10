Hover to Zoom
Vitabath® Heavenly Coconut Creme™ Body Cream
8 ozUPC: 0069170256670
Product Details
HEAVENLY COCONUT CRÈME™ Body Cream with coconut extract
Creamy coconut clouds will set your heart aflutter! Enjoy the scent of creamy coconut mixed with rich warm vanilla and topped with sweet spun sugar.
Clinically proven to improve skin moisture by 82%! Drench your skin with this ultra-rich moisturizing formula designed to leave skin feeling nourished, silky smooth and incredibly soft. Our Body Cream is infused with:
- Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter & Coconut Oil for intense moisture
- Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen
- Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5