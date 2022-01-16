EAVENLY COCONUT CRÈME™ PARABEN & DYE FREE Moisturizing Body Wash with coconut extract



Creamy coconut clouds will set your heart aflutter! Enjoy the scent of creamy coconut mixed with rich warm vanilla and topped with sweet spun sugar.



This enhanced Paraben Free formula was created to moisturize and revive your skin with our special blend:

Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen

Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5