Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Vitabath® Heavenly Coconut Creme™ Body Wash
10 fl ozUPC: 0069170256655
Purchase Options
Product Details
EAVENLY COCONUT CRÈME™ PARABEN & DYE FREE Moisturizing Body Wash with coconut extract
Creamy coconut clouds will set your heart aflutter! Enjoy the scent of creamy coconut mixed with rich warm vanilla and topped with sweet spun sugar.
This enhanced Paraben Free formula was created to moisturize and revive your skin with our special blend:
- Antioxidant rich superfruits: Acai, Goji, Coffee, Noni, Pomegranate, Green Tea & Mangosteen
- Skin conditioning Vitamins: A, B3, C, E & Pro-Vitamin B5