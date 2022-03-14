Imagine yourself floating on creamy coconut clouds when you sink yourself into a tub filled with Heavenly Coconut Crème Bubble Bath from Vitabath. This luxury bath product features the scent of refreshing coconut blended with hints of rich, warm vanilla, and spun sugar. It adds an indulgent feeling to your typical soak in the tub and leaves a slightly sweet scent that lingers on your skin. This unique fragrance creates an aromatic experience that allows you to feel soothed and rejuvenated with each bath. As you relax among the blissful bubbles, the nourishing ingredients in Heavenly Coconut Crème Bubble Bath work to revive your skin. Vitamins A, B3, C, and E aid in improving skin texture and elasticity. Provitamin B5 has natural hydrating effects that make this a wonderful bath soak for dry skin. This coconut bubble bath formula also features a super-fruit blend with acai, goji, pomegranate, and more that has powerful antioxidant benefits.